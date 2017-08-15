Kickstarter campaign helps bring local Bigfoot film to life

A Belleville video company is hoping to breathe new life into the legend of Bigfoot.

Vantage Point Media House turned to crowdfunding to help finance their horror film about the mythical creature.

With just days left to go in their Kickstarter campaign, the project is just $900 shy of its goal of $11,500.

“This is a good old classic horror film,” said director Victor Cooper, who will also play the role of Bigfoot. “There’s mystery there for sure, there’s drama, a little bit of comedy — but at its core its a horror film.

“It’s going to be scary, it’s going to be gory and it’ll leave you wondering whether or not you should go much deeper into the woods than what you can see from the road.”

READ MORE: Bigfoot prowling in Michigan forest? Bird cam catches mystery images

Filming is set to begin soon and all involved are eager to tell the tale of Bigfoot through film.

“I think everybody growing up in the Bigfoot era — certainly with myself growing up watching Bigfoot movies on the video screens at home — it’ll be nice to see him in real action, that’s for sure,” said executive producer Paul Massey.

Massey and Cooper say projects like theirs help boost the arts community in the Quinte Region.

WATCH: B.C. connection to new series ‘Killing Bigfoot’

“Telling stories like this Bigfoot film is a passion project for me, so we’re not going to make any money off of this film — but we will certainly make a lot of memories and hopefully deliver something to audiences that they will remember forever,” Cooper said.

The filmmakers are hoping to complete the project by the end of the year and say they’ll be making it available online for free.