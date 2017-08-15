London police officer charged after SIU probe into arrest of a 60-year-old man

A London police officer is being charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, following the arrest of a 60-year-old man earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says London police responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. May 12 about a man standing on the side of Wellington Road south of Wilkins Street.

The SIU said the man was arrested, and then released unconditionally by police officers. Later that day, he was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with serious injuries.

Forty-eight-year-old Const. Omar Hassan has been charged by the SIU with a single count of assault causing bodily harm. He’ll appear before a London courtroom on Sept. 5.

It’s the fourth time this year the SIU has announced charges against London police officers.

In July, Const. Nicholas Doering and OPP Const. Mark McKillop were each charged with one count each of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life, in relation to the 2016 death of 39-year-old Debra Chrisjohn, of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Ont.

In May, the SIU also laid charges — which were dropped two months later — against Const. Theresa Clayton and Const. Jeff Lake in relation to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

A charge of assault was also laid in June against Sgt. Peter Paquette, after what’s being called an “incident” at police headquarters on Dundas Street on Sept. 6, 2016.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.