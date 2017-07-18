SIU charges dropped against 2 London police officers in June 2016 incident

The London Police Association (LPA) confirmed two officers will be able to return to active duty after charges laid against them in May were dropped on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 London officers charged following SIU investigation into ‘interaction’ in 2016

“As we’ve seen before, unfortunately these charges, these investigations through the SIU just, frankly, take far too long,” LPA executive director Rick Robson told AM980.

“We’re talking about from June — the incident — last year, until May of this year when charges are laid. We’re into July now by the time we finally get some resolution to it.”

It was early May when the Special Investigations Unit laid charges against Const. Theresa Clayton and Const. Jeff Lake in connection with the June 16, 2016, arrest of a 40-year-old man in the area of Base Line Road East and Wharncliffe Road South.

Police were called to a plaza and interacted with the individual, the interaction continued in front of an apartment on Highland Avenue and the man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: SIU probe into death of 39-year-old woman results in charges against London police officer, OPP officer

Clayton faced one count of assault causing bodily harm while Lake was charged with assault. Those charges have now been dropped.

“We’re talking the better part of a year where these officers had this hang over their heads. It was a difficult time, so, quite a relief to finally have this done,” said Robson.

The officers were placed on administrative duties while the investigation was unfolding and through the course of the charges but they can now go back to active duty.

The SIU has yet to comment on the dropped charges.