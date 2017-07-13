SIU probe into death of 39-year-old woman results in charges against London police officer, OPP officer

Two police officers — including a London police constable — face charges in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman from the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

London Police were dispatched to the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalagar Road in the late afternoon on Sept. 7, 2016, where Debra Chrisjohn was arrested for allegedly disrupting traffic at an intersection.

The Special Investigations Unit isn’t offering much detail about what happened between the time of her arrest and when she was pronounced dead, but SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon says she was rushed to hospital at 7:52 p.m.

“Ms. Chrisjohn was arrested by the London Police Service and transferred on an outstanding warrant into the custody of OPP officers with the Elgin County detachment,” she explained.

“Ms. Chrisjohn was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.”

London Police Constable Nicholas Doering and OPP Constable Mark McKillop are each charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Doehring has been assigned to administrative duty while McKillop is still on active duty.

Both officers are expected to appear in a London courtroom on July 31, 2017.