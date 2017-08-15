NDG construction noise reaching fever pitch on Monkland Avenue
Residents living near Monkland Avenue in Montreal’s NDG borough are venting their frustrations over roadwork that started in July.
“I’m looking forward for it to be over,” said Helen Grosjean. “It’s been noisy in the morning.”
READ MORE: Monkland Avenue merchants brace for summer construction
Commuters say the noise, traffic and detours are making travel difficult.
The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is repaving streets and resurfacing sidewalks as part of a construction blitz on 195 streets and intersections.
READ MORE: Monkland street festivals cancelled after complaints from residents, businesses
Some residents insist the works are badly needed.
“I think it’s great, they finally got around to doing it,” Heather Joern said.
“The roads are a mess, there are all these potholes and major cracks.”
READ MORE: Monkland Village could get another street festival next summer
Work along Monkland Avenue is slated to last until Labour Day weekend, according to borough mayor Russell Copeman.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.