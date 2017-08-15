NDG construction noise reaching fever pitch on Monkland Avenue

Residents living near Monkland Avenue in Montreal’s NDG borough are venting their frustrations over roadwork that started in July.

“I’m looking forward for it to be over,” said Helen Grosjean. “It’s been noisy in the morning.”

READ MORE: Monkland Avenue merchants brace for summer construction

Commuters say the noise, traffic and detours are making travel difficult.

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is repaving streets and resurfacing sidewalks as part of a construction blitz on 195 streets and intersections.

READ MORE: Monkland street festivals cancelled after complaints from residents, businesses

Some residents insist the works are badly needed.

One woman told me that a seemingly endless stream of detours made it hard for her to get home. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ovFu7BanzT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 15, 2017

“I think it’s great, they finally got around to doing it,” Heather Joern said.

“The roads are a mess, there are all these potholes and major cracks.”

The borough of CDN-NDG is resurfacing 195 sections of roads this summer. And where work is done, results look good. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 15, 2017

READ MORE: Monkland Village could get another street festival next summer

Work along Monkland Avenue is slated to last until Labour Day weekend, according to borough mayor Russell Copeman.