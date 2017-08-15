Traffic
August 15, 2017 2:25 pm

NDG construction noise reaching fever pitch on Monkland Avenue

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Construction noise, traffic and detours are frustrating commuters in NDG. Global's Billy Shields reports.

A A

Residents living near Monkland Avenue in Montreal’s NDG borough are venting their frustrations over roadwork that started in July.

“I’m looking forward for it to be over,” said Helen Grosjean. “It’s been noisy in the morning.”

READ MORE: Monkland Avenue merchants brace for summer construction

Commuters say the noise, traffic and detours are making travel difficult.

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is repaving streets and resurfacing sidewalks as part of a construction blitz on 195 streets and intersections.

READ MORE: Monkland street festivals cancelled after complaints from residents, businesses

Some residents insist the works are badly needed.

“I think it’s great, they finally got around to doing it,” Heather Joern said.

“The roads are a mess, there are all these potholes and major cracks.”

READ MORE: Monkland Village could get another street festival next summer

Work along Monkland Avenue is slated to last until Labour Day weekend, according to borough mayor Russell Copeman.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Construction
Heather Joern
Helen Grosjean
Monkland
Monkland Construction
Montreal Construction
Montreal traffic
NDG
Russell Copeman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News