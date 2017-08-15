Canada
August 15, 2017 8:52 am
Updated: August 15, 2017 8:54 am

Search for missing 89-year-old continues in Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Martin McLearn is seen in this undated photo.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

A search for a missing 89-year-old man continues in South Rawdon, N.S. on Tuesday, nearly 48 hours after he first disappeared.

Martin McLearn was last seen at his home in South Rawdon — located around 45 minutes north of Halifax — around noon on Sunday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest and charge man after finding stolen vehicle

Story continues below

Search and rescue crews and multiple RCMP officers are taking part in the ground search while a Department of Natural Resources helicopter is assisting from the air.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesperson with the RCMP says that they don’t believe McLearn’s disappearance to be suspicious.

“We’re concerned about his well-being considered his age and his health issues as well,” he said.

“We would like to find him sooner rather than later.”

READ MORE: 32-year-old faces stunting charges after vehicle caught going 167 km/h

McLearn is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

He is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp and wasn’t operating a vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

McLearn is believed to be wearing rubber boots, dark work pants and possibly a tan overcoat and hat.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dal Hutchinson
Department of Natural Resources
Helicopter
Martin McLearn
Missing Man
missing person
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Search and Rescue
South Rawdon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News