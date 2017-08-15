Search for missing 89-year-old continues in Nova Scotia

A search for a missing 89-year-old man continues in South Rawdon, N.S. on Tuesday, nearly 48 hours after he first disappeared.

Martin McLearn was last seen at his home in South Rawdon — located around 45 minutes north of Halifax — around noon on Sunday.

Search and rescue crews and multiple RCMP officers are taking part in the ground search while a Department of Natural Resources helicopter is assisting from the air.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesperson with the RCMP says that they don’t believe McLearn’s disappearance to be suspicious.

“We’re concerned about his well-being considered his age and his health issues as well,” he said.

“We would like to find him sooner rather than later.”

McLearn is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

He is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp and wasn’t operating a vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

McLearn is believed to be wearing rubber boots, dark work pants and possibly a tan overcoat and hat.