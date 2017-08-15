COMMENTARY: Trump’s denouncement full of empty words

Finally, two days after the horrible violence in Charlottesville, Va., U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced the actions of white supremacists and neo-Nazis which resulted in one death and many more injured.

But Trump’s flaccid condemnation was empty words, crafted to respond to the public outrage that continues over the tragic events in Charlottesville.

Perhaps the most troubling comments from this past weekend came from the white supremacists themselves.

Many of them, including the former leader of the KKK, David Duke, said that they were actually carrying out Donald Trump’s stated agenda to take America back.

Take America back from whom? Fellow Americans who happen to have a different colour of skin?

One protester, who identified himself only as ‘Ted’, said he was tired of being pushed around by blacks.

Trump’s lame attempt to distance himself from the radical right is nothing short of hypocritical.

His inflammatory rhetoric emboldened the radicals and he embraced their support.

As comedian John Oliver so aptly put it: “Nazis are a lot like cats; if they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them.”

And, so it is with Donald Trump.

The tragic events in Charlottesville are a glimpse into the divisive and hate-filled America that Donald Trump is creating.

How sad, that for too many Americans, the American dream is becoming the American nightmare.