Yazidi boy found on social media to be reunited with family in Winnipeg on Thursday

Emad Tammo, the 12-year-old Yazidi boy rescued from ISIS, will be reunited with his family in Winnipeg on Thursday.

His mother, Nofa Zaghla, has been anxiously awaiting the news for weeks, according to the Yazidi Association of Manitoba.

“Her happiness could not be complete until she reunites with him,” Hadji Hesso, a spokesperson for the association, said in an email.

Emad, along with his father and brother, was separated from Zaghla and the rest of his siblings after ISIS fighters attacked their village in 2014.

Zaghla and her four children spent years of their lives in captivity before coming to Winnipeg as a refugee. She had no knowledge of whether or not Emad and the rest of her family were still alive.

But Emad’s picture popped up on social media last month after the battle of Mosul, when Iraqi forces were tending to him.

Zaghla has been trying to bring him home to her ever since.

Refugee associations have been urging the federal government to speed up the immigration process.

The association says Emad will arrive early Thursday morning.

