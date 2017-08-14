Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer

BOSTON – The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

Police say someone smashed a glass panel on the memorial on Monday. A suspect was taken into custody.

Just watched a a man run away after smashing Boston's Holocaust Memorial with a rock. These acts of hatred are everywhere. We must resist. pic.twitter.com/nDGpnynFM5 — Natalia Pfeifer (@talipfeifer) August 14, 2017

It’s the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.

In June, police say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a roughly 9-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

BREAKING: Mayor Walsh to any hate groups who plan to rally in #Boston this weekend: "We do not want you here." pic.twitter.com/0B3UjLdAqP — David Wade (@davidwade) August 14, 2017

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

Let me be clear: These cowardly acts of hate aren't welcome in Boston or anywhere else in this country. https://t.co/AJTTk8N92W — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 15, 2017

The repaired memorial was rededicated in July.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says he’s “saddened to see such a despicable action.”