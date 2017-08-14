Dorval man who beat up home invaders may face assault charges

A Dorval man who gave thieves trying to rob his house a severe beating may face assault charges.

Early Sunday morning, the 26-year-old man says he was smoking a cigarette by the side of his house, when he noticed someone dressed in black with their face covered by a bandana trying to break into a car across the street.

Then the man, who didn’t want to be identified, says he saw a second thief dressed the same way walk out of his own house. The thief’s hands were full of the man’s belongings.

At that point, he lost his temper.

He told Global News he punched the thief in the face multiple times. He said he also kicked and kneed the 19-year-old suspect.

He says as he watched the thief stumble away from his home, he noticed his wallet and cell phone were in the thief’s back pocket.

That’s when he gave chase.

He says the other thief appeared with a hammer and threatened him. He later found out the suspect in his house had been armed with a knife.

He says he swung a shovel and connected with the injured thief’s shoulder.

There was still blood on the street around the corner on Monday.

He has the support of his neighbours.

“It’s ridiculous that assault charges are even being considered,” said neighbour Rachel Amsden. “We have the right to defend ourselves.”

“If someone came onto my property, I would be chasing them off with whatever I can get into my hand,” said neighbour Lee Heffernan.

Attorney Philip Schneider says homeowners do have the right to defend their home against invaders.

“There’s a basic principle. A man’s home is his castle, and he has the right to protect his castle. People who invade the castle ought to have to face the consequences,” Schneider said.

Crown prosecutors will have to decide whether the homeowner in this crossed the line.

“The fundamental rule is you can defend yourself, but don’t inflict punishment on those who are breaking into your home. Protect yourself, protect your property, but if you find yourself inflicting punishment, you might be charged,” Schneider said.

The investigator in the case will determine later this week whether or not to recommend charges be laid.