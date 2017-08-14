Man facing 9 charges after women sexually assaulted, robbed on Toronto sidewalk: police

Toronto police say a 19-year-old man has been charged after several women were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed on a street in the east end on Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to a call just before 7 p.m. on Saturday at Victoria Park and Danforth Avenues.

Investigators say a suspect approached multiple women as they were walking down the sidewalk, sexually assaulted them and in some cases stole their personal belongings.

0814 14:48 O'bryan Kibeti, 19, Arr. In Ongoing Sxl Asslt/Robb. Invs…Area, Fc 9 Chgs https://t.co/kkFaQThl2E — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 14, 2017

The suspect also allegedly assaulted another man who tried to intervene.

O’Bryan Kibeti has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of robbery, and single counts of assault, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Toronto police say they received multiple calls on the incidents and are looking to speak with anyone who hasn’t already been in contact with investigators. Anyone with information is being asked to call police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.