Well-known McGill music professor found dead

Well-known McGill University professor, choral conductor and musical scholar Eleanor Stubley has been found dead.

She had been missing since Monday, Aug. 7.

The 57-year-old was last seen dropping off a friend near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Saint-Philippe streets in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Stubley lived with multiple sclerosis.

When it was reported Stubley was missing, her colleagues at McGill expressed concern.

“She’s a widely respected choral conductor and has been teaching at McGill for well over 20 years,” Stephane Lemelin, chair of the Department of Performance at the Schulich School of Music, told Global News Sunday.

“She’s a choral conductor, she’s a musicologist, she’s written extensively about Canadian music in particular. She’s a thought-provoking, articulate scholar.”

Police say they do not suspect foul play.