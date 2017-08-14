Crash between LTC bus and hydro pole snarls traffic, causes power outages

A city bus collided with a hydro pole Monday morning, causing traffic delays and knocking out power to some sections of London.

The crash involving an LTC bus happened at the intersection of Adelaide Street South And Nelson Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Police believe one passenger was on the bus at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

Traffic is currently being rerouted on Adelaide Street South between Ada Street and Nelson Street.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and it’s not clear when the intersection might reopen.

Meantime, a pair of power outages are being reported by London Hydro including one in the Hamilton Road area impacting 105 customers.

Approximately 817 customers are also without power in central London.

London Hydro pegs the estimated restoration time for both outages at 1 p.m.

The power outage has forced Thames pool to close temporarily, and it’s not known when it will reopen.