Pride alive and well in Fredericton

Confetti flew as the 2017 edition of the Fredericton Pride Fest took over the city’s downtown on Sunday.

Now in its eighth year in the New Brunswick capital, the event consisted of a parade through the heart of the city followed by live music and vendors in Officers’ Square.

“This is our biggest turnout by far,” said L.A. Henry, president of Fredericton Pride. “It was a bigger parade and a fancier parade than we’ve ever had.”

Hundreds of residents lined the streets to cheer on the parade, showing their support for the LGBTQ community.

“I feel that we’re riding a wave of awareness, a wave of inclusivity,” said Henry. “That credit goes to all of Fredericton for turning out and making this happen.”

“It feels absolutely wonderful,” she said.

St. Mary’s First Nation joined the festivities this year, leading the parade with a float that grabbed the crowd’s attention.

Confetti flies as the #Fredericton Pride Parade turns onto Queen Street.

“I’m particularly grateful to St. Mary’s for coming out and Chicky Polchies who spearheaded that,” Henry explained. “He had the gun with all the confetti, it just made everything that much more, you know, usual for a pride parade.”

