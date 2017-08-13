World
August 13, 2017 1:55 pm

German anti-immigration party cancels anti-Islam pig poster

By Staff The Associated Press

BERLIN – A leader of Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party says it won’t distribute campaign posters with the slogan “Islam? Doesn’t fit with our cuisine” written above a piglet in a grass field – because it inspires too much sympathy for the pig.

Alexander Gauland, one of the nationalist Alternative for Germany’s main candidates in the Sept. 24 election, says the poster is “unusable.”

The Bild newspaper quoted Gauland saying Sunday, “I’m concerned children will say: ‘What? They want to slaughter this pig?”‘

He added: “The poster campaigns for the piglet, not against Islam, so away with it.”

AfD is sticking with other anti-Islam posters, including one with two white women in bathing suits and the slogan “Burkas? We like bikinis.”

The latest polls have the party garnering 8 per cent support.

