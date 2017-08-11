Dead trees getting new life as art in Moose Jaw

The Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery is giving dead trees a new life in Crescent Park.

The stumps of dead trees in the park have been carved into works of art.

“What happened was the city parks had to cut down a few of the trees that had died, and they cut them down and they were still about 10 feet tall,” Joan Maier, the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery’s Administrative Director, said. “So we were walking through the park one day and we thought as a group this would be really neat if they were carved.”

Two trees were carved last year, and another two were carved this year with a Canada 150 theme.

Maier expects more trees to be carved in the near future, as there are several aging trees in Crescent Park.

“The majority of these were planted during the Depression, so lots of the trees are getting to that age where they are dying out,” she said.

The project was a joint effort between the museum, the City of Moose Jaw Parks and Recreation and the Crescent Park Foundation.