Brescia donates over 200 clothing items to Anova to support London women in need

After asking students to donate extra clothes as they returned home for the summer, Brescia University College was able to deliver over 200 clothing items to a London organization that helps women in need.

The donation, delivered Wednesday, allowed students to “lighten their load” as they packed their bags at the end of the school year while also making a difference in the London community.

“At Brescia, every level of our community is encouraged to be leaders and to follow in the Ursuline tradition by generously giving back to our community,” said Carolyn Temple, Brescia Residence Manager.

“The mission and values of Anova closely align with Brescia’s, in the guidance and support of women, and we are so pleased to be able to give a second life to our students’ clothing and donate to this meaningful local organization.”

Anova, formerly known as the Women’s Community House and Sexual Assault Centre London, has been providing emergency and short-term shelter and support for abused women and their children for nearly four decades.

“We are so thrilled that Brescia has gathered clothes for us as it helps our women and children so much,” said Kate Wiggins, Anova Executive Director.

Wiggins added that clothes will be given to residents and anything left over will go to Anova’s social enterprise Mine 101 with proceeds funding its children’s programs.