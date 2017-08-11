Politics
Ontario aims to boost diversity among judges

By Staff The Canadian Press

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said Ontario's diversity should be reflected in its judiciary,

TORONTO – Ontario is making changes to its judicial applications to try to achieve greater diversity on the provincial bench.

The application form is being updated to include an option to self-identify as Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, belonging to a racialized community or other ethnic or cultural group, having a disability, or by gender.

The same change is being made for justice of the peace applicants.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced that Ontario will also begin collecting race-based data on applicants and new appointments.

As well, the judicial appointments advisory committee will also be increasing its outreach to law associations and students to reach a more diverse audience.

Naqvi says Ontario’s diversity should be reflected in its judiciary, in order to benefit the communities it serves.

