Derek Fildebrandt taking leave of absence as UCP finance critic amid Airbnb controversy

Derek Fildebrandt is taking a leave of absence as finance critic for the United Conservative Party.

In an e-mailed statement on Thursday, Fildebrandt said: “I am scheduled to leave for a family vacation out of province tomorrow and will be taking a leave of absence from my finance duties effective today.”

He also said he has paid back the amount he earned off his Edmonton taxpayer-funded home he was renting out ($2,555).

Fildebrandt said that he believed renting out his home was “above board,” but that he’s spoken with his constituents and “they are never wrong.”

In his own statement, interim UCP leader Nathan Cooper said Fildebrandt has apologized and that “The UCP believes in fiscal accountability and protecting taxpayers.”

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Fildebrandt was renting out his taxpayer-funded home in Edmonton on Airbnb.​

