Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, August 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We have now reached 42 days of consecutive dry weather in the Kelowna area, and we are in our second longest stretch of dry weather on record.

Confidence is high that we will reach 43 consecutive days of dry weather at the end of today, but chances are we will not be breaking our record of 44 days. The upper ridge is going to track east tonight and tomorrow, causing an end to our dry spell.

Showers or thundershowers are very possible for many areas on tomorrow afternoon/evening, as well as Sunday when a frontal system moves onshore. Temps will also be at least several degrees cooler by Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 26C to 32C

~ Duane/Wesla