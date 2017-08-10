Missing People
August 10, 2017 2:50 am

Vancouver Police searching for missing senior with dementia

By News Anchor  CKNW

VPD say Ms. Fung was last seen near Main and East 36th at around 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Police
Vancouver police are asking the public to help them find a missing senior with dementia.

78-year-old Winnie Fung was last seen near Main St. at East 36th Ave. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say she only speaks Cantonese, and may appear to be confused.

She’s described as being 5’1″ tall, with a thin build and short, curly grey hair.

She was last seen wearing pink earrings, a blue and white checkered shirt, black pants, a red jacket, and a black purse.

Anybody that sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until police arrive.

Global News