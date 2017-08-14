Those Old Radio Shows August 14 – 20
Mon, Aug 14
Hour 1: The Saint – Reflection on Murder X Minus 1 – Mr. Costello, Hero Ep. 58
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 1 The Aldrich Family – The Letter
Tue, Aug 15
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Smilin’ Through N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 2 Jeff Regan – Cain & Able and the Santa Maria
Wed, Aug 16
Hour 1: Richard Diamond – Wrong Laundry Number Wild Bill Hickok – The Ruins of Black Canyon
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 3 Harry Lime – 3 Farthings for Your Thoughts
Thu, Aug 17
Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Declared Insane Calling All Cars – Captain Courageous
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 4 The Silent Men – Blood Money Ep. 16
Fri, Aug 18
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 5 Our Miss Brooks – Letter to the Education Board
Sat, Aug 19
Hour 1: Jack Benny – Dennis Wants to Join the Air Force Father Knows Best – Watching the Dog
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 6 The Lone Ranger – The Crooked Sheriff
Hour 3: Screen Director’s Playhouse – The Lady Gambles N/A
Sun, Aug 20
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Blood Relative Ep. 19 Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 7 Wild Bill Hickok – Dangerous Advice
Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Spinoza Case The Life of Riley – Riley and Aardvark
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.