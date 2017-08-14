Old Radio Shows 630CHED
August 14, 2017 4:00 am
Updated: August 14, 2017 4:55 am

Those Old Radio Shows August 14 – 20

By Radio operator  Global News
Mon, Aug 14

Hour 1: The Saint – Reflection on Murder     X Minus 1 – Mr. Costello, Hero Ep. 58  
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 1     The Aldrich Family – The Letter

Tue, Aug 15

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Smilin’ Through     N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 2     Jeff Regan – Cain & Able and the Santa Maria

Wed, Aug 16

Hour 1: Richard Diamond – Wrong Laundry Number     Wild Bill Hickok – The Ruins of Black Canyon
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 3     Harry Lime – 3 Farthings for Your Thoughts

Thu, Aug 17

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Declared Insane     Calling All Cars – Captain Courageous  
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 4     The Silent Men – Blood Money Ep. 16 

Fri, Aug 18


Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Dead Hands Reaching     Escape – Conquest 
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 5     Our Miss Brooks – Letter to the Education Board 

Sat, Aug 19

Hour 1: Jack Benny – Dennis Wants to Join the Air Force     Father Knows Best – Watching the Dog       
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 6     The Lone Ranger – The Crooked Sheriff   
Hour 3: Screen Director’s Playhouse – The Lady Gambles     N/A  

Sun, Aug 20

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Blood Relative Ep. 19     Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man   
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires Pt. 7     Wild Bill Hickok – Dangerous Advice
Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Spinoza Case     The Life of Riley – Riley and Aardvark 
