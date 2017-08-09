London’s Voices.com to acquire VoiceBank.net

The largest global online marketplace for audio and voice overs, based in London, Ont., is set to acquire the leading platform for talent and management agents.

Voices.com has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Voicebank.net; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition will create a new paradigm for the process of securing voice talent across the globe,” said Voices.com CEO and Founder, David Ciccarelli.

“Years of customer feedback and an ongoing commitment to continue to revolutionize the voice over industry has resulted in this transaction. Acquiring Voicebank.net will see Voices.com strengthening relationships in the community and further delivering on the evolving needs of clients and talent alike.”

Voices.com was founded in 2005 and is now comprised of nearly half a million business clients and voice actors in 139 countries. The company employs over 100 people and recently pulled in an $18-million investment from Silicon Valley’s Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

California-based VoiceBank.net was launched in 1998 and is used by talent and management agents, including those for well-known celebrity talent. Users post opportunities, identify and communicate with talent and their representation, and manage and complete engagements through VoiceBank.net’s platform.

“From early meetings, it was clear to me that our companies had much in common, including a similar vision for the future. That, in combination with it being the right time for each of us, resulted in this acquisition,” said VoiceBank.net CEO and founder, Jeff Hixon.

“As a leading company in the voice-over industry, this relationship with Voices.com will be an invaluable benefit for both VoiceBank.net and our customers.”

There was no word on any impact on staffing or on a timeline for integration.