Tasha Kheiriddin Wednesday, August 9th 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 31st:

Donald Trump creating more friction with North Korea – Should America be worried?

Donald Trump’s unfiltered comments are pushing North Korea closer and closer to a possible attack. Tasha speaks with professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada, Christian Leuprecht about the possible danger, and whether or not America should prepare for an attack.

3 Toronto cops found not guilty in sexual assault case

The high profile trial has come to a verdict – not guilty. Global News reporter Lama Nicolas was at the court house and sets the scene.

Mike McCormack also joined Tasha to comment about his position in regards to the case.

Ottawa suggests lowering legal blood alcohol limit – Restaurants not happy

Martin Vézina of the Quebec Restaurant Association defends the restaurant’s perspective on the suggestion.

Husband who praised “curvy” wife responds to backfire over comments

A husband who posted on social media praising his “thick” wife received lots of backlash following his comments. Global reporter Arti Patel wrote about the story and joins to run through the controversy.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.