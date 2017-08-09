Jays alumni bring their skills to annual Halifax baseball camp

Some of the biggest names in Toronto Blue Jays history are in Halifax for a special two day baseball camp.

Former Jays’ players Lloyd Moseby, Duane Ward, Rance Mulliniks and baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar are among those mentoring young baseball players at the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy Honda Super Camp.

Returning for the seventh consecutive summer, the program aims to teach and build the skills of players across Canada.

“I’ve been coming back for seven years for the same reason. The enjoyment of seeing all these kids. Teaching baseball and giving back to baseball across Canada,” said former Jays pitcher Duane Ward.

READ MORE: Home run: 7-year-old P.E.I. cancer survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game

Playing with a pro

The camp provides players aged nine to 16 with the chance to feel like they are one of the pros.

Jackson McNeil of Halifax is one of the kids attending the camp. His favourite Blue Jay is Troy Tulowitzki. He says learning baseball skills from a professional baseball player is am opportunity of a life time.

“It means a lot to me because there’s a lot of people who can’t do that and to be one of the people that can is really special,” said McNeil.

Ward says the kids at the camp are eager to learn what the professionals have to teach.

“My biggest thing is getting these kids to get it under control and doing it correctly, not rapidly,” said Ward.

Roberto Alomar giving the young baseball ⚾️ players a lesson in grounders. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ztESzj0uhi — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) August 9, 2017

“I’m learning better ways on how to throw the ball and catch the ball,” said Nick Shrider, who is attending the camp.

READ MORE: Blue Jays beer tosser handed conditional discharge, banned from MLB games for 1 year

Opportunity to grow the game

Baseball Nova Scotia says the sport of baseball has grown over the past few years in the province due to the recent success of the Blue Jays.

Technical director Trevor Wamback says camps help build on their own grassroots work.

“These guys coming into town to really focus on these basic fundamentals and drive home those fundamentals really means a lot because these guys have made it to the top. They were in the big leagues,” said Wamback.