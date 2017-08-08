‘Downtown ambassadors’ pilot project kicks off Tuesday in Peterborough

Tuesday was orientation day for three new “downtown ambassadors” in Peterborough.

It’s an initiative launched by the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) in an attempt to help keep city streets safe and clean.

DBIA executive director, Terry Guiel, says the ambassadors will mostly help people navigate the city, deter vandalism, and ensure people are picking up after their dogs. They’ll also de-escalate situations, and can administer first aid.

There will be two ambassadors on the ground each day, with another on hand to fill in if needed.

All three ambassadors have been hired from Kawartha Guard Service, and each has at least seven years of experience in the security industry.

Guiel says he’s hoping the initiative will help to address smaller issues, allowing city police the time to deal with more serious crimes and investigations.