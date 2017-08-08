City of Kingston looking to gather feedback on accessibility for future planning

A public meeting is being held Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Isabel Turner Public Library to gather feedback on accessibility.

The feedback will be used to update the previous Multi-Year Accessibility Plan for the next four years.

Officials say there are five standards to consider and provide feedback on: community customer service, employment, transportation, design of public spaces, and information and communication.

The city is inviting residents who encounter barriers to attend the meeting or report them through the city’s website so that they can correct them in the future.

“If there are specific barriers that they identify, we can work those into our plans, work within the different departments within the city to ensure that moving forward, we can remove those barriers to people living and visiting within the city,” said Julie Salter-Keane, the community projects manager with the City of Kingston.

