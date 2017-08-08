City council eyes provincial funding for better cycling infrastructure in Kingston

During Tuesday night’s Kingston City Council meeting, councillors will be asked to approve an application to the Ontario Commuter Cycling Program — which will be injecting over $42 million into cities across the province in 2017.

The city is hoping for funding to improve Kingston’s cycling infrastructure, specifically with commuter traffic and times.

New bikes lanes, ride-share programs, new bike racks and storage areas, as well as signage for cyclists are just some of the projects on the city’s wish list.

Mark Dickson, a traffic engineer with the City of Kingston, says the funds align perfectly with future goals.

“It will go a long way to help our Active Transportation Master Plan, and the financial portion of it. And it will help us build some nice cycling facilities around the city or different projects like that — that will help commuters.”

