Mount Revelstoke National Park closed to backcountry camping

The extreme fire danger has prompted Parks Canada to prohibit backcountry camping as a public safety measure in Mount Revelstoke National Park.

In nearby Glacier National Park, there are three wildfires keeping parks crews busy.

The Prairie Hill Wildfire on the eastern boundary of Glacier is now over 1500 hectares following it’s spread to the south on the weekend, fueled by hot and dry weather.

Parks Canada fire crews are helicoptering water and fire retardant on the lower edge of the blaze to slow it’s progress towards the Trans-Canada Highway.

Active suppression work continues on the 1580 hectare Mountain Creek Wildfire at the north-eastern end of the park.

The Incomappleux Wildfire in a remote valley at the south-western edge of Glacier National Park is about 200 hectares.

Active fire and fire operations in the park have prompted the closure of the Beaver Valley trails.

All fires in Glacier are the result of lightning strikes.

Active #fires on both sides of us on Trans #Canada b/w Rogers Pass & Golden-firefighter helicopters & water planes everywhere #wildfires #BC pic.twitter.com/1bx41eTAhV — ORSHA MAGYAR MSc CHN (@OrshaMagyar) August 4, 2017