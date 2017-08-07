Edmonton sports

More
Sports
August 7, 2017 3:14 pm
Updated: August 7, 2017 3:19 pm

Edmonton Eskimos release veteran OL Tony Washington

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Centre field on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Dave Campbell/630 CHED
A A

Before the Edmonton Eskimos stepped onto the practice field Monday to prepare for Thursday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks, the team made a surprising roster move.

The Eskimos released seven-year offensive lineman Tony Washington, who played just over three seasons with the green and gold starting in 2014.

Washington played 48 games for the Eskimos and was an integral part of the team’s 2015 Grey Cup championship win.

Monday at practice offensive lineman Joel Figueroa returned after missing Friday’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Fellow O-lineman Colin Kelly also practised and has been activated from the six-game injured list.

READ MORE: Reilly leads Eskimos to 33-28 victory over Tiger-Cats; Edmonton improves to 6-0

Game time on Thursday from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa is 5:30 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Colin Kelly
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Joel Figueroa
Ottawa Redblacks
Tony Washington

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News