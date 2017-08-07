Edmonton Eskimos release veteran OL Tony Washington

Before the Edmonton Eskimos stepped onto the practice field Monday to prepare for Thursday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks, the team made a surprising roster move.

The Eskimos released seven-year offensive lineman Tony Washington, who played just over three seasons with the green and gold starting in 2014.

Washington played 48 games for the Eskimos and was an integral part of the team’s 2015 Grey Cup championship win.

It was an honor and pleasure being apart of such an amazing organization and city! Gonna miss you YEG, gonna really miss you! On to next ch. — tony washington (@t_dubsworld12) August 7, 2017

Monday at practice offensive lineman Joel Figueroa returned after missing Friday’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Fellow O-lineman Colin Kelly also practised and has been activated from the six-game injured list.

Game time on Thursday from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa is 5:30 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m.