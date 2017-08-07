Lethbridge sudden death
Lethbridge police investigate ‘sudden death’ of man found in alley

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Lethbridge alley on Aug. 6, 2017.

Katelyn Wilson / Global News
Police said Monday they are investigating a sudden death after a man’s body was found in a northside alley.

Officers were called to the alley along the 1600 block of 5 A Avenue North at about 2:50 p.m. Sunday. A passerby noticed the body and called police.

Police said he’s been identified as a 47-year-old Lethbridge man. His name has not been released.

An autopsy is set for Aug. 8 in Calgary.

“An update will be provided once the autopsy has been completed,” police said in a statement Monday.

Police tape blocks off the area where a man’s body was found in Lethbridge on Aug. 6, 2017.

Katelyn Wilson / Global News

