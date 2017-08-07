Politics
August 7, 2017 7:47 am

North Korea ready to teach U.S. a ‘severe lesson’ if it takes military action

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: U.S. military conducts ICBM test as tensions with North Korea mount

A A

North Korea is ready to give the United States a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force if it takes military action against it, and will not put its nuclear program or its missiles on the negotiating table, it said in a statement to a regional meeting on Monday.

READ MORE: China calls on North Korea to halt missile tests, buoys UN sanctions

In a transcript of a statement by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, which was distributed to media in Manila, Pyongyang called new U.N. sanctions “fabricated” and warned there would be “strong follow-up measures” and acts of justice. It said the resolution showed the United Nations had abused its authority.

It said its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July proved that the entire United States was in its firing range, and those missiles were a legitimate means of self-defense.

READ MORE: UN imposes new sanctions on North Korea

It was not immediately clear whether the statement was read to the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea
North Korea missile tests
North Korea nuclear program
Sanctions North Korea
UN sanctions on North Korea
United Nations Sanctions
united states north korea
Unites States missile test

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News