Two car collision on the Port Mann Bridge snarls traffic for hours

A two-vehicle crash on the Port Mann bridge at around 2:45 caused traffic chaos on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound Coquitlam exit lanes.

At least one of the vehicles involved rolled over.

There are reports paramedics treated multiple patients.

Firefighters from both Surrey and Coquitlam attended the scene alongside paramedics and police.

The accident didn’t clear up until approximately 4:30 p.m.

It’s not yet known how the accident happened, or how badly those involved were hurt.