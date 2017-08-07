Traffic
August 7, 2017 12:18 am

Two car collision on the Port Mann Bridge snarls traffic for hours

By News Anchor  CKNW

Multiple emergency services rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Port Mann Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Shane MacKichan
A

A two-vehicle crash on the Port Mann bridge at around 2:45 caused traffic chaos on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound Coquitlam exit lanes.

At least one of the vehicles involved rolled over.

There are reports paramedics treated multiple patients.

Firefighters from both Surrey and Coquitlam attended the scene alongside paramedics and police.

The accident didn’t clear up until approximately 4:30 p.m.

It’s not yet known how the accident happened, or how badly those involved were hurt.

Port Mann Bridge
Port Mann Bridge accident
Sunday afternoon highway collision
Two car collision on Port Mann Bridge

