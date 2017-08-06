Cooking 101: How to make the most of B.C.’s peach season

Chef Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse shows us how to make a tasty peach treat for the barbecue and an original peach Bellini.

Barbecued Peaches

Ingredients

4 ripe but firm peaches

2/3 cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup crushed amaretti biscuits

2 tbsp almond-flavoured liquor

½ cup Salted caramel sauce (garnish)

Method

Cut the peaches in half and remove the stone, place the peaches on a tray.





Mix together the cheese, biscuits and liquor. Spoon this mixture evenly into the peach cavities.Transfer the peaches directly onto a hot grill that has been preheated to medium-high.Close the lid and let the peaches grill for about 5-8 minutes or until they are still firm but have a little give to them and the cheese begins to ooze.Transfer to your serving dish and give each place a generous drizzle of the salted caramel sauce.

Serves 4

Note: Mascarpone is an Italian-style cream cheese. It is easily purchased at Italian deli’s everywhere. In a pinch use full-fat cream cheese.

Bellini

The true classic is simply peach puree and prosecco. There are many recipes that include lemon juice and sugar but for the purists, this is it.

Ingredients

2 ripe peaches, skinned and pit removed

8 ounces prosecco

Method

Place the peeled peaches in a blender or food processor and puree until completely smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of the puree to a fluted glass, top with chilled prosecco and drink.

