K-Town Tri proves difficult for triathletes

One of Ontario’s hardest triathlon courses got even more challenging Sunday, as high winds and big waves hampered participants’ performances in the 34th edition of the K-Town Tri. Competitor Phillip McCatty says the day was full of harsh conditions in Kingston, Ont.

“You have a windy, choppy swim, a windy, rolling course, and also a run course with lots of hills on it… So, that adds up over time and you know, by the time you hit the finish, you have nothing left to give.”

In addition to intense chop and wind, some of the top competitors in the country come from near and far. McCatty, who is from Kingston, Jamaica, says Ontario has some of the very best he’s seen.

“There’s always, always fast guys, and fast racing… And that’s why I like racing here.”

Despite the weather and tough competition, the 2015 winner known as Jessey The Elf, fought for the short-course lead, winning for the second time.

“The run hurt a little bit today but as soon as you finish, you see everyone cheering and the smile is right on there, so, after the race, you are just elated, really excited, and ready for the next one”

The K-Town Tri has been in existence for over three decades, and every year, many athletes mark it on their calendar as a must do.