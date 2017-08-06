2 airplanes clip wings at Toronto Pearson airport

The Transportation Board of Canada (TSB) said an Air Canada Rouge flight made contact with the wing of a LOT Airline flight at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m.

TSB confirmed the two planes clipped wings while the Air Canada aircraft was “taxying” and the Polish airline LOT aircraft was parked and getting ready for takeoff. No injuries were reported, but damage was sustained to both planes.

According to a statement from Air Canada, flight AC1713, a Boeing 767-300, was carrying 268 passengers and was arriving from Punta Cana when the incident occurred.

“Flight AC1713 clipped wings with another aircraft operated by LOT while pulling up to the gate at Pearson airport Saturday evening (around 10:30 pm). No one aboard the Air Canada aircraft, a Boeing 767-300 with 286 passengers, was injured. The plane had arrived from Punta Cana and was parking when the incident occurred. The matter is under investigation,” said the statement.

All passengers disembarked the plane shortly thereafter.

TSB will go on to gather information from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and both airline companies. They will then assess the information and determine which next steps to take.

Global News also reached out to LOT Airline for information about the incident.