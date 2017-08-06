French man threatens Eiffel Tower security with knife, counter-terrorism probe launched

French prosecutors have opened a counter-terrorism investigation after an incident late on Saturday at Paris’ Eiffel Tower in which a man with a blade tried to force entry to the tourist site, a judicial source said.

READ MORE: Canada condemns Paris terrorist attack that killed a policeman

The incident occurred around 21:30 GMT (5:30 p.m. EST) on Saturday. It was initially treated as a criminal matter, but was later designated a counter-terrorism case because of the suspect’s statements to police and his apparent radicalization, the source said.

WATCH: Many around the world have suggested the Nice attacks, in France are related to terror

The young French man, who recently was discharged from a psychiatric hospital, was initially under investigation for glorifying terrorism after he brandished a knife and tried to breach security at the Eiffel Tower, authorities said Sunday.

READ MORE: France says it thwarted an imminent ‘terror attack’ just days before presidential vote

No one was hurt in the incident late Saturday, though the tower was briefly evacuated, according to a statement Sunday from the company that manages the monument. The tower reopened as usual Sunday morning.

WATCH: Funerals for 2 victims of Paris terror attacks held in France

A judicial official said the man tried to force his way into the secure zone, held out a knife and said “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” He was quickly surrounded by security forces and surrendered, the official said. A Paris police official said no shots were fired. Both officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named.

The suspect was born in Mauritania in 1998, but has French citizenship, the official said. His name wasn’t released.

WATCH: Thwarted terror attack at the Louvre in Paris

Monuments in the French capital are occasionally evacuated for security reasons, as the country remains on alert after deadly attacks since 2015.

— With files from Reuters.