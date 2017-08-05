Funnel Cloud advisory issued for east-central Alberta including Edmonton

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for a portion of east-central Alberta including Edmonton on Saturday morning.

The advisory was issued at 10:32 a.m. and states conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Saturday afternoon and evening.

It includes the Edmonton region, south to Drumheller, west to Drayton Valley and east to the Saskatchewan border.

The advisory goes on to say: “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

Environment Canada warns landspout tornadoes can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris in short distances.

The following areas are included in the advisory:

Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella

City of Lloydminster, Alta.

Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly

Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville

Co. of Two Hills near Myrnam and Derwent

Co. of Two Hills near Two Hills and Brosseau

Co. of Vermilion River near Dewberry and Clandonald

Co. of Vermilion River near Islay and McNabb Sanctuary

Co. of Vermilion River near Kitscoty and Marwayne

Co. of Vermilion River near Paradise Valley

Co. of Vermilion River near Tulliby Lake

Co. of Vermilion River near Vermilion

Flagstaff Co. near Alliance and Bellshill Lake

Flagstaff Co. near Killam and Sedgewick

Flagstaff Co. near Lougheed and Hardisty

M.D. of Provost near Czar Metiskow and Cadogan

M.D. of Provost near Hughenden Amisk and Kessler

M.D. of Provost near Provost and Hayter

M.D. of Wainwright near Chauvin Dillberry Lake and Roros

M.D. of Wainwright near Edgerton and Koroluk Landslide

M.D. of Wainwright near Irma

M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright

Residents in the affected areas are being warned to treat any funnel cloud seriously.

“Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning,” the advisory states.

Further watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada if conditions fit the criteria for the development of landspout tornadoes.