High-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house

A Canada-wide warrant is out for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house Friday night.

Forty-year-old Rene Troy Cardinal is serving a five-year sentence for sexual assaults.

Police say he was convicted of two counts in 2011 after manipulating women to get them alone, then violently assaulting them.

He was transferred to a Vancouver halfway house just one week ago.

Cardinal was also convicted of manslaughter in 1997.

He’s described as aboriginal, 5 ft. 11 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He often wears dark-framed prescription glasses, and has tattoos of a Playboy bunny on his left hand and tribal art on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans, and white Air Jordan runners.

If you see Rene Cardinal or know where he might be, call 9-1-1 right away.