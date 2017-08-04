Thelma Krull’s husband files court documents to declare her dead

The husband of Thelma Krull is asking courts to declare her dead. She has been missing for more than two years.

Global News obtained court documents showing Robert Krull, the Winnipeg grandmother’s husband, filed a court order under the Presumption of Death Act to legally declare Thelma dead.

She went missing after she left her Valley Gardens home for her regular morning walk on July 11, 2015.

Her glasses and cell phone were found at the Valley Gardens Community Centre grounds a few days later.

On July 27, Winnipeg Police Sgt. Wes Rommel released a sketch of a possible suspect and said Thelma was assaulted and “forcibly removed from the area.”

“She was involved in a physical altercation with a male and was forcibly removed from the area,” Sgt. Rommel said. “We believe that shortly after the initial encounter Thelma was observed with this male in the area of Kimberly Ave. and Grey St. and appeared to be in distress.”

In the sworn affidavit submitted by Robert Krull, he said Thelma had no “serious financial, employment or other legal problems and her disappearance was completely out of character for her.”

“I have access to Thelma’s email account and Facebook account. There has been no activity from Thelma on either of those accounts after July 11, 2015, whereas Thelma regularly used her email and Facebook account prior to July 11, 2015.”

He goes on in the affidavit to reference credit cards that haven’t been used since her disappearance.

Robert hasn’t spoken publicly about this development. The order was filed on Thursday and it’s expected to be in court Sept. 7.