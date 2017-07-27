Homicide detectives to provide update on Thelma Krull case

WINNIPEG — She’s been missing without a trace for two years and now the Winnipeg police Homicide Unit will be releasing more information on the disappearance of Thelma Krull.

Krull, 57, hasn’t been seen since she left her Valley Gardens home for her regular morning walk on July 11, 2015.

We'll be live streaming at 11am on Facebook. Sergeant Wes Rommel will be providing an update on the Thelma Krull Investigation

Krull’s glasses and cell phone were found at the Valley Gardens Community Centre grounds a few days later.

On the two year anniversary of the day Krull was last seen, Winnipeg police said they had “made critical, significant progress.”

Police said they had determined the Winnipeg grandmother was the victim of foul play.

Officers spoke about a possible sighting at Kimberly Avenue and Gateway Road on the day she disappeared. As first released in 2016, she was reported as being in the company of a “heavy set male, indigenous in appearance, 5’8″ in height, 270 pounds with a bowl style haircut.”

Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 11 a.m.

