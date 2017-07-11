LIVE: Winnipeg police to address Thelma Krull case on two year anniversary of disappearance

On the two year anniversary of the day Thelma Krull was last seen, Winnipeg police will address her disappearance at a news conference.

Krull, 57, hasn’t been seen since she left her Valley Gardens home for her regular morning walk on July 11, 2015.

Krull’s glasses and cell phone were found at the Valley Gardens Community Centre grounds a few days later.

Winnipeg police have raised several theories about her disappearance including the possibility she could have been abducted.

The news conference will also include updates to an overnight fire and a firearms arrest. It will be live streamed here on this page starting at 11 a.m.