Saskatchewan Rush sign free agent Jeff Shattler

The Saskatchewan Rush continue to make moves during the off-season, this time signing free agent forward Jeff Shattler.

Shattler, 32, signed a two-year deal with the club on Thursday.

The former National Lacrosse League most valuable player spent the last 11 years with the Rush’s arch-rivals, the Calgary Roughnecks.

Shattler has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last six seasons. Last year, he netted 20 goals and added 51 assists.

Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said signing Shattler will take some of the pressure off the team’s younger players.

“We were very comfortable going forward with our young guys Ryan Keenan and Dan Taylor, but when it became clear that Jeff would be available, we had to make a call,” Keenan said in a statement.

“Getting Jeff as a strong secondary scorer takes some pressure off our younger guys and some pressure off Mark (Matthews).”

Keenan added that Shattler’s versatility will help the team on face offs, the power play and with transitions.

Shattler will fill a hole on the left side that was created when the team dealt Adam Jones to the Toronto Rock for draft picks.

Earlier this week, the Rush traded goalie Aaron Bold, John LaFontaine and a draft pick to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for 2016 NLL Goaltender of the Year Evan Kirk.