5 Montreal stories you must read this week: August 4

From asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border to a case of stolen bagpipes and a Montreal senior who loves to paint, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

No entry

“I fully understand. I just personally feel that four, that’s cutting it really low.”

A rule at Benny Pool in NDG is insisting parents not bring their opposite-sex children into the change rooms with them.

READ THE STORY: Montreal mother told toddler son not allowed in pool change room

Asylum at Lacolle

“We’ve noted an increase in the last month, that’s for sure.”

Quebec is seeing an influx of asylum seekers who are leaving the U.S. in droves.

READ THE STORY: RCMP boosts presence at Lacolle border to accommodate surge of asylum seekers

Who ya gonna call?

“This whole thing is rather intriguing. But I find it rather amusing actually.”

Are there ghosts haunting the Willow Inn in Hudson?

READ THE STORY: Ghost hunting In Hudson’s historic Willow Place Inn

Stolen pipes

“Many have asked me ‘who would steal a set of pipes?’”

Well-known Montreal piper Jeff McCarthy says he has filed a report with Quebec provincial police after he alleges his bagpipes were stolen from the trunk of his car.

READ THE STORY: Montreal piper says bagpipes stolen from his car

Wizard of Wellesley

“The art work here I think it’s fantastic.”

A 92-year-old resident at the Wellesley retirement residence in Pointe-Claire is spending his days painting detailed murals of Montreal landscapes.

READ THE STORY: Seniors home resident brings Montreal landmarks to life

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau