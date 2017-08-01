EXCLUSIVE: Montreal piper says bagpipes stolen from his car

Well-known piper Jeff McCarthy says he has filed a report with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after he alleges his bagpipes were stolen from his car Monday.

“These pipes have been played at a multitude of parades, weddings, funerals and other events, and have brought me a lot of joy in the last few years,” he said.

“They are not antiques by any means, but a good solid pipe, which I purchased as a ‘last bagpipe ever’ type of investment.

“So yes, they are a little more dear than the average set.”

He said he had just finished work and went to Oka National Park.

He left his car for two hours to go for a swim and when he returned, found his car doors unlocked.

“Many have asked me ‘who would steal a set of pipes?'” he said.

“Basically the person stole a backpack, they just didn’t realize what was in it.”

He said the bagpipes were stored inside a blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack, including:

Global News previously spoke to McCarthy in November after he received a $221 ticket for carrying what authorities called a “weapon.”

This was in reference to his Sgian Dubh, a traditional Scottish ceremonial dagger.

Though McCarthy received an immense amount of support from the community, Montreal police upheld its decision to fine him.