August 1, 2017 10:36 am
Updated: August 1, 2017 10:50 am

EXCLUSIVE: Montreal piper says bagpipes stolen from his car

Montreal bagpiper, Jeff McCarthy on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News
Well-known piper Jeff McCarthy says he has filed a report with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after he alleges his bagpipes were stolen from his car Monday.

“These pipes have been played at a multitude of parades, weddings, funerals and other events, and have brought me a lot of joy in the last few years,” he said.

“They are not antiques by any means, but a good solid pipe, which I purchased as a ‘last bagpipe ever’ type of investment.

“So yes, they are a little more dear than the average set.”

He said he had just finished work and went to Oka National Park.

He left his car for two hours to go for a swim and when he returned, found his car doors unlocked.

Jeff McCarthy says his bagpipes were stolen out of his car, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Jeff McCarthy/Facebook
“Many have asked me ‘who would steal a set of pipes?'” he said.

“Basically the person stole a backpack, they just didn’t realize what was in it.”

He said the bagpipes were stored inside a blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack, including:

Global News previously spoke to McCarthy in November after he received a $221 ticket for carrying what authorities called  a “weapon.”

This was in reference to his Sgian Dubh, a traditional Scottish ceremonial dagger.

Though McCarthy received an immense amount of support from the community, Montreal police upheld its decision to fine him.

