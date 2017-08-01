EXCLUSIVE: Montreal piper says bagpipes stolen from his car
Well-known piper Jeff McCarthy says he has filed a report with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after he alleges his bagpipes were stolen from his car Monday.
“These pipes have been played at a multitude of parades, weddings, funerals and other events, and have brought me a lot of joy in the last few years,” he said.
“They are not antiques by any means, but a good solid pipe, which I purchased as a ‘last bagpipe ever’ type of investment.
“So yes, they are a little more dear than the average set.”
He said he had just finished work and went to Oka National Park.
He left his car for two hours to go for a swim and when he returned, found his car doors unlocked.
“Many have asked me ‘who would steal a set of pipes?'” he said.
“Basically the person stole a backpack, they just didn’t realize what was in it.”
He said the bagpipes were stored inside a blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack, including:
- A David Naill #5 half silver set
- An African Blackwood with imitation ivory projecting mounts, engraved .925 sterling silver slides, ferrules and ring caps engraved with a Celtic notchwork design attached to a small bannatyne zipper bag, a green duradrill bag cover and Royal Stewart woolen pipe cords
- A McCallum polypenco pipe chanter
- A Shepherd Orchestral polypenco pipe chanter
- A Naill practice polypenco chanter
- A white tuner by KORG
- A red Swiss Army knife in a brown leather case
- A plastic Tupperware box with small items for bagpipe maintenance and repair
Global News previously spoke to McCarthy in November after he received a $221 ticket for carrying what authorities called a “weapon.”
This was in reference to his Sgian Dubh, a traditional Scottish ceremonial dagger.
Though McCarthy received an immense amount of support from the community, Montreal police upheld its decision to fine him.
