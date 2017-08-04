Province approves updated environmental review for Hamilton LRT
A tweet from Hamilton’s mayor calls it “fantastic news.”
Fred Eisenberger is reacting to word that the province will allow the city to move forward with its light rail transit project.
The confirmation is in a letter from Environment Minister Chris Ballard, after the city submitted its updated environmental review of the project, back in the spring.
READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Is Hamilton’s LRT a sure bet ?
The letter signs off on changes that have been made to an earlier design, most notably extending the LRT all the way to Eastgate Square.
Ballard has responded to the mayor’s tweet, saying he looks forward “to being one of the first to ride.”
READ MORE: Hamilton Coun. Green motions for HSR to take control of LRT
The letter goes before councillors at a meeting next Wednesday when they are also expected to discuss a motion to have the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR), rather than a private company, operate Hamilton’s LRT.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.