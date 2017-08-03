Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in northeast Edmonton homicide

Police confirmed Thursday that a man’s stabbing death in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday morning is a homicide and they’re now searching for a suspect.

William John Robert Monkman, 33, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of a 49-year-old man. The man died of stab wounds early Wednesday morning, but his name is not being released by the Edmonton Police Service.

Police were called at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a weapons complaint in the area of 118 Avenue and 54 Street.

A man suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital where he later died.

A section of the sidewalk in front of the home was cordoned off by police. Blood, medical debris and a shoe could be seen in front of the home.

Doug Lakusta lives in the house and told Global News a fight broke out inside the home before spilling outside across the street.

“It was over someone getting woken up in the middle of the night. The guy that came to help the guy that started the fight got stabbed,” he said.

Police said the victim didn’t live in the home. His death is Edmonton’s 30th homicide of the year.

Witnesses were taken into custody for questioning but no arrests have been made.

Police are now searching for Monkman, who has black hair, a moustache and a goatee. He is about five-foot-eight and has a pierced left ear.

Monkman is not to be approached; anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Watch below: One man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after an early morning stabbing in Edmonton’s Newton neighbourhood. Kendra Slugoski reports. (Filed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017).