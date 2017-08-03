Weyburn police launching program to help get drunk drivers home

Starting August 31st, bar patrons in Weyburn, Saskatchewan who have had a little too much to drink can get a free taxi ride home.

The program is being launched by police to try to put a big dent in the number of impaired drivers in the city.

Under the plan, drivers who get a taxi voucher leave their keys with bar staff and pick them up from the Weyburn police station the next day.

Their names will also be put in a draw for a shot at winning a prize for participating in the initiative.

Police Chief Marlo Pritchard says the project is getting good support.