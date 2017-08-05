Pint-sized friendly flyer steals hearts of passengers — and Global News audience
A job that entails protecting the Earth from aliens. A two-year-old who hands out fist bumps on a plane like a flight attendant hands out peanuts. These are the quirky and fun-loving stories that got the Global News audience chatting this week.
1. Tiny fist bumper charms passengers as he boards plane
One toddler captured the hearts of Global News readers with one simple gesture: the fist bump. With one hand on his blankie, he walked the aisle of his flight from Kansas City greeting each passenger with a fist bump. The friendly act was caught on camera and Global News’ subsequent video was viewed more than 230,000 times on Facebook and Twitter.
Many commenters adored the tiny tot’s actions.
Some readers took the opportunity to discuss other, ahem, less positive recent airline-related news.
MORE: United Airlines nearly as unpopular as Donald Trump, poll says
2. Quick-thinking B.C. boater sprays water on Kamloops grass fire
With the B.C. wildfires on many Canadians’ minds, this video and story of a boater putting out a grass fire in Kamloops definitely clicked for our audiences.
More than 63,000 of you shared and reacted to the story.
He was lauded for his good deed by several commenters:
3. NASA hiring someone to protect Earth from aliens, and paying six figures
Have you ever wanted to save the world from aliens after watching movies like Independence Day and Men in Black, or playing Space Invaders? Well, now you have a chance to.
And the NASA job — your official title will be planetary protection officer — pays between $124,406 and $187,000 per year.
You sure had some things to say about this gig.
4. Transgender man gives birth, says he is ‘overwhelmed with love’
Trystan Reese, who made headlines earlier this year as a pregnant transgender man, recently welcomed a baby boy, Leo.
He’s received a fair amount of negative messages to his Facebook account, but says that “for every critical message I receive, a dozen supportive ones come in as well.”
His journey sure got you talking, with just under 19,000 shares, reactions and comments to this story so far.
In fact, close to 5,000 of those come from one post alone.
5. ‘Regretful’ thieves return B.C. kid’s stolen motorbike — apology included
Thieves who stole a Mission boy’s motorbike apparently had a change of heart after seeing a Facebook post about the theft.
Before the boy knew the bike was missing, it was returned to its rightful owner complete with a full tank of gas, an oil top-up, a new lock and a lengthy note of apology. It was signed: “Regretful teenagers who learned their lesson via restorative justice.”
You shared and reacted to this story close to 15,000 times.
“Only in Canada,” you say.
6. Wildlife group claims Canada geese impaled with arrows is animal abuse
Canadians keep their love for animals very close to their hearts. And we also love hunting. This story of Canada geese getting impaled with arrows near Toronto netted some interesting debate about the ethics and legality of the act.
While it is legal to hunt Canada geese, hunting season for the birds doesn’t open until September.
