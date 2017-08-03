Canada
August 3, 2017 12:04 pm

Former Quebec cabinet minister Jacques Daoust dead at 69

By The Canadian Press

Quebec minister Jacques Daoust has died.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust has died less than two weeks after suffering a stroke.

Premier Philippe Couillard  said Thursday morning Daoust did a lot for Quebec in his career.

READ MORE: Former Quebec transport minister Jacques Daoust won’t testify in Rona hearings

Daoust, 69, was elected to the national assembly in 2014 and became transport minister in January 2016.

READ MORE: Quebec Transport Minister Jacques Daoust reportedly quits, cites conflict with premier

He kept the position until he stepped down as a member of the legislature last August because of controversy surrounding his role in the sale of hardware chain Rona Inc.

