Former Quebec cabinet minister Jacques Daoust dead at 69

Former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust has died less than two weeks after suffering a stroke.

Premier Philippe Couillard said Thursday morning Daoust did a lot for Quebec in his career.

Daoust, 69, was elected to the national assembly in 2014 and became transport minister in January 2016.

He kept the position until he stepped down as a member of the legislature last August because of controversy surrounding his role in the sale of hardware chain Rona Inc.